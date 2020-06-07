Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting June 7, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday starting at 7 p.m.

This meeting will be conducted via Zoom for Board of Trustees and Village Staff. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube. If you have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

YouTube Channel Address: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlh0EencQOQbEqKdg-8MOQ

Among the agenda items are:

Approval of a Water Event or Exhibition Permit for the Silver Lake Boat Parade on July 4, 2020 at 1 p.m.

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance No. 2020.06-14, an ordinance amending sections 272-1 A.(2) and 272-1 A.(4) of the Salem Lakes Municipal Code regarding intoxicating liquor license fees.

The meeting also includes a closed session to discuss the Paddock Lake

Fire/Rescue Service Contract.

The full agenda is available here.