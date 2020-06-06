Agenda: Wheatland Town Board regular meeting June 8, 2020

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting starting at 6 p.m. on Monday.

This meeting will be held at Bella Vita banquet hall, 34816 Geneva Rd., New Munster, to allow for social distancing.

Agenda items include:

Scherrer Construction presentation – a firehouse building plan for discussion.

Report of May 28 meeting with state elected officials and WisDOT staff

regarding Slades Corner drainage problems. Use of Town-owned facilities (town hall, parks & pavilions, ball field, etc.) during pandemic and waivers to be signed by participants in order to use town-owned facilities.

