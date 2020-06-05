Units responding for crash near Bristol/Salem Lakes border

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:27 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 21200 block of Wilmot Road (Highway C) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Report received of a rolled over dump truck. Location was originally thought to be in Salem Lakes jurisdiction, but was changed to Bristol with Salem Lakes units to continue to respond.

UPDATE 12:32 p.m. — Salem Lakes unit arriving on scene reports a rolled over cement truck and another vehicle involved as well.