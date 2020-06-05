Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Jun 5th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 23800 block of Highway C.

Per dispatch: A two-vehicle crash with at last one injured person being reported.

