Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

At about 3:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 23800 block of Highway C.
Per dispatch: A two-vehicle crash with at last one injured person being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 23800 block of Highway C.
Per dispatch: A two-vehicle crash with at last one injured person being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress