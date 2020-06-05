Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

Jun 5th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 24000 block of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake.

Per update: Caller says single vehicle off the road and may have hit a utility pole.

