Name of teen who died in Salem Lakes crash released

The name of a 14-year-old boy who died in a crash in Salem Lakes Wednesday has been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Dominic Boll-Flaig, 14, of Twin Lakes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, Tyler Boll-Flaig, 21, of Twin Lakes was driving and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

A Sheriff’s Department news release said the Toyota Corolla the Bool-Flaig brothers was in was struck while Tyler Boll-Flaig was attempting a left turn southbound onto Highway B from Highway 50 by a Volkswagen EOS that was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 at a high rate of speed.

The operator of the Volkswagen was Anthony Lagowski, 20, from Twin Lakes. The passenger in the Volkswagen was Valarie Flowers, 19, of Bristol. They both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.

