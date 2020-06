Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:46 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding for a report of a kayaker in the water.

Per dispatch: Person is near the north point of Lake Elizabeth.

UPDATE 1:56 p.m. — Police officer in boat has located person in the water.

UPDATE 1:57 p.m. — Police officer reports to dispatch that person in the water does not need medical treatment, just assistance getting to shore.