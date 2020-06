Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:46 p.m., Twin Lakes Rescue and Town of Wheatland Fire Department units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a fire in the 6700 block of Highway W in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: A vehicle is smoking, but no flames seen.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m. — No fire. Incident command releases rescue and other still responding units to return to quarters.