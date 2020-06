Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At 3:06 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of a crash at Highways C and D in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a crash between a box truck and a minivan blocking the roadway.

UPDATE 3:09 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene confirms two vehicles involved with heavy damage.

UPDATE 3:14 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched to respond to the scene with an ambulance.