June 4, 2020 lake test results: PHLA and Old Settlers Park beaches at caution

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach and Old Settlers County Park beach are under swim cautions after water tests Tuesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 300/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL. Wheatland (Lilly Lake) has a policy of posting an advisory for a level of E.coli 235/100 mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that produced the cautions were:

Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake — 411 E.coli/100 mL.

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake — 387 E.coli/100 mL.

Lakes at caution are not being resampled at this time until the following week.

Other results from Tuesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 25 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri La 220th Ct. 42 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 14 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 73 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch: 20 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 5 E.coli/100mL; Cross Lake 12 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park on Paddock Lake 411 E.coli/10; Hoag Park 41 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association: 12 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 387 E.coli/100mL. PHLA Diving Board 17 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 4 E.coli/100 mL.