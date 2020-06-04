14 year old dies in Salem Lakes crash

Jun 4th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

A 14 year old boy died in a crash at Highway 50 and Highway B in Salem Lakes Wednesday evening.

Names of those involved have not been released yet by the Sheriff’s Department.

From a Sheriff’s Department news release:

On June 3 at about 8:00 PM the Kenosha County Sheriffs Department
investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on STH 50 at CTH B in the Village of Salem Lakes. Initial reports indicated that there was heavy damage to both vehicles and severe injuries to occupants of both vehicles including a 14-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies reported that a 2008 Volkswagen EOS that was traveling eastbound on STH 50 at a high rate of speed struck a 2OI9 Toyota Corolla that was attempting to turn southbound from STH 50 onto CTH B. The operator of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old man from Twin Lakes, and his front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Bristol were transported to the hospital by Salem Lakes Fire Department. The operator of the Corolla, a 2O-year-old man also from Twin Lakes was transported by rescue for his injuries as well. The front seat passenger of the Corolla, a 14-year-old boy, and brother of the driver was killed at the scene. No intoxicants were detected on the operators at this time, but both provided a consensual drug test of their blood and are cooperating with the investigation. The names of the occupants and deceased are being withheld as this is still an open investigation.

Here is our reporting from Wednesday on the crash.

