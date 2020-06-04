14 year old dies in Salem Lakes crash

A 14 year old boy died in a crash at Highway 50 and Highway B in Salem Lakes Wednesday evening.

Names of those involved have not been released yet by the Sheriff’s Department.

From a Sheriff’s Department news release:

On June 3 at about 8:00 PM the Kenosha County Sheriffs Department

investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on STH 50 at CTH B in the Village of Salem Lakes. Initial reports indicated that there was heavy damage to both vehicles and severe injuries to occupants of both vehicles including a 14-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies reported that a 2008 Volkswagen EOS that was traveling eastbound on STH 50 at a high rate of speed struck a 2OI9 Toyota Corolla that was attempting to turn southbound from STH 50 onto CTH B. The operator of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old man from Twin Lakes, and his front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Bristol were transported to the hospital by Salem Lakes Fire Department. The operator of the Corolla, a 2O-year-old man also from Twin Lakes was transported by rescue for his injuries as well. The front seat passenger of the Corolla, a 14-year-old boy, and brother of the driver was killed at the scene. No intoxicants were detected on the operators at this time, but both provided a consensual drug test of their blood and are cooperating with the investigation. The names of the occupants and deceased are being withheld as this is still an open investigation.