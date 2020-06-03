Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

At about 8 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and Highway B in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 8:05 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports two vehicles involved, both with heavy damage. Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond with an ambulance.

UPDATE 8:06 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports one vehicle is on fire.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to set up a landing zone for Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 8:16 p.m. — Flight for Life response cancelled by incident command.