Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 3, 2020: 1,222 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,222 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 17 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 30 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 8,305 negative test results, a positive rate of 723/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 17 cases

Paddock Lake — 6 cases

Salem Lakes — 47 cases

Randall — 7 cases

Twin Lakes — 15 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 3 cases

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center on Wednesday announced the finalization of the Kenosha County Kickstart plan. The plan includes gating criteria based on the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Here is the status of meeting the Kenosha County gating criteria on Wednesday:

More information on the data behind the gating criteria is available here.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 29 (updated weekly):

/Source: Kenosha County Division of Health Services

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 19,400 positive tests and 279,711 negative tests with 616 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 8,562 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.