COVID-19 testing site in operation in Paddock Lake

A drive-up COVID-19 testing site at Central High School in Paddock Lake is operating through Saturday.

The site is unique among sites set up anywhere in Kenosha County in that you are not required to have a referral from a doctors or even be showing any symptoms to have a test. Cost is free.

Here is a video of the set-up produced by the Kenosha County Division of Health:

Here are details from the Joint Information Center about how to access the site :

The National Guard testing site at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day Monday-Thursday, June 1-4, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6. Tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with results expected within roughly seven days. Anyone ages 5 and up can be tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. No appointment is needed. The cost is free. Visitors are asked to enter using the east school entrance on Highway 50. Westosha Central High School is located at 24617 75th St. The National Guard will make an initial call to those who test positive, with the call coming from a number in the 608 area code.