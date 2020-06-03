A word from our sponsors: Archwood Senior Living to open soon

Jun 3rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Archwood Senior Living. — DH

Archwood Senior Living in Paddock Lake is set to open in early June.

Archwood Senior Living is a vibrant new assisted living community for seniors in Western Kenosha County and Antioch.

The community includes an array of services and amenities including:

  • 24/7 trained care staff on-site
  • Assistance with daily living
  • Medication management
  • Visiting physician services
  • Daily social, recreational and educational activities
  • 3 chef prepared meals served daily
  • Housekeeping and laundry service
  • Salon with services for men and women
  • All utilities included (except private phone line)
  • No buy-in or long-term contract
  • On-site physical & occupational therapy

Interested residents can reserve a spot in advance of opening. Limited availability still remains at this time as most floor plans have sold out.

More information is available at: https://archwoodseniorliving.com/

Archwood Senior Living is available 7 days a week. Please contact them at:

Call or Text: (262) 234-0015

Email: info@archwoodseniorliving.com

Location: 25025  75th St Salem, WI

Share2
Tweet
2 Shares

Posted in: Sponsors.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives