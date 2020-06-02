Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 2, 2020: 1,205 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,205 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 11 more positives than Monday. There have been 30 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 8,103 negative test results, a positive rate of 713.5/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 17 cases

Paddock Lake — 6 cases

Salem Lakes — 48 cases

Randall — 7 cases

Twin Lakes — 13 cases

Wheatland — 3 cases

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center on Wednesday announced the finalization of the Kenosha County Kickstart plan. The plan includes gating criteria based on the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Here is the status of meeting the Kenosha County gating criteria on Tuesday:

More information on the data behind the gating criteria is available here.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 29 (updated weekly):

/Source: Kenosha County Division of Health Services

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 18,917 positive tests and 263,743 negative tests with 607 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 8,511 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.