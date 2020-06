Tuesday may feel a bit like the middle of summer in Western Kenosha County.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for a high temperature of 89 Tuesday. It will be a bit breezy too, with 15 mph winds and gusts of 25 mph.

Tuesday night there will be a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the temps are expected to linger in the low 80s before dipping some over the weekend.