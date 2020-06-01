Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 1, 2020: 1,194 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,194 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 42 more positives than Friday. There have been 30 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 3 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 7,957 negative test results, a positive rate of 699.8/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 17 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 6 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 48 cases

Randall — 4 cases (adjusted down)

Twin Lakes — 13 cases

Wheatland — 3 cases

Paris — 1 cases (adjusted down)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center on Wednesday announced the finalization of the Kenosha County Kickstart plan. The plan includes gating criteria based on the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Here is the status of meeting the Kenosha County gating criteria on Monday:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 29 (updated weekly):

/Source: Kenosha Division of Health Services Updated weekly – Last updated 5/29/20

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 18,543 positive tests and 253,595 negative tests with 595 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 8,456 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.