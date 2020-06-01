Kenosha County and city issue curfews for Monday, Tuesday nights

Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha have issued emergency curfews for Monday and Tuesday nights.

The curfews will take effect 8 p.m. each night and are set to expire at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The action Monday follows a similar action taken Sunday when crowds gathered in areas of Kenosha, presumably in reaction to the death of a man being taken into custody by police officers in Minneapolis. Crowds, sometimes turning violent, have been popping up in cities all over the US.

Here is a news release from the Sheriff’s Department:

The County of Kenosha has again declared a state of Emergency Curfew for 8:00 PM tonight June lst and tomorrow June 2nd. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department will be enforcing the cufew until 7:00 AM both days. The members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Depaftment will continue increased city and countywide patrols to protect the safety of our residents and businesses. We will continue to work with local and regional law enforcement partners. Sheriff Beth is extremely grateful to all area law enforcement personnel who are working hard to keep our community safe. We will stay the course in our efforts to protect the people of Kenosha County.

The Kenosha Police Department issued the following related news release:

Mayor Antaramian has declared a curfew in the City of Kenosha for the next two nights. Residents must be at home at 8:00pm the nights of June 1, 2020 and June 2, 2020. The curfew expires at 7:00am each

morning. This curfew will be enforced by law enforcement. City of Kenosha residents are urged to go home and

remain home for their safety.