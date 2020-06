Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha have both declared states of emergency and corresponding curfews for Sunday.

The curfews will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The Sheriff’s Department and Police Department will be enforcing the curfew.

Kenosha based media outlets and people on social media have been reporting protests moving through Kenosha Sunday evening. Some instances of breaking windows and throwing objects also have been reported.