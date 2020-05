Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:34 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Randall Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 700 block of South East Street in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a boat on fire attached to a pickup and near a garage.

UPDATE 5:37 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports fire is out.