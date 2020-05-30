Silver Lake County Park open with social distancing, capacity limit

From the Kenosha County Division of Parks:

Kenosha County’s Silver Lake Park Beach is open for the season as of today — Saturday, May 30 — with a capacity limit in place to promote appropriate social distancing.

The beach will be open through Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

In response to the COVID-19 emergency, only 162 vehicles — the capacity of the parking lot near the beachfront area — will be allowed in at any given time. When that limit is hit, no further vehicles or walk-in beach users will be allowed in until new spaces become available.

No lifeguards will be on duty this year, due to public health and safety concerns, though parks staff will be monitoring the area and will be prepared to call the proper authorities if an emergency takes place, said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

“Our beach this year will be use at your own risk,” Collins said. “We did not feel that we could have our employees in potential situations where they would otherwise be working in close proximity to the general public.”

Collins said seasonal parks staff will focus on additional sanitary measures, including more frequent pickup of trash and cleaning of restroom facilities.

The beach entry fee for Kenosha County residents will be $5 per vehicle, unchanged from last year. The nonresident entry fee — now $10 per vehicle — is slated to increase to $25, under a proposal to go before the County Board’s Public Works and Facilities Committee on Monday, June 1.

Collins said this temporary, premium fee for nonresidents is intended to promote more use of the beach by Kenosha County residents while the capacity limit is in place.

“Because we’re limiting the number of people on the beach, we want to encourage our residents to have an outlet to get out and be safe,” Collins said. “If others want to come and enjoy the beach, our intention is to charge a premium fee.”

Collins cautioned that if people do not abide by the capacity restriction and practice proper social distancing — remaining more than six feet apart from others who are not from the same household — the beach may have to be closed before the traditional end of the season on Labor Day Weekend.

Silver Lake Park is located at 27000 85th St. (Highway F) in Salem Lakes.