Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:22 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Town of Burlington Fire Department.

Per dispatch: Wheatland requested to respond with a engine and chief to Hooiser Creek and Brever roads for a building on fire.

UPDATE 9:31 p.m. — Wheatland released from responding by incident command.