Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Antioch, Ill.

May 30th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 8:46 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Antioch Fire Department.

Salem Lakes is requested to respond with a tender for a strucure fire in the 300 block of North Woodland Avenue.

