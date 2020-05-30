Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Antioch, Ill.

At about 8:46 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Antioch Fire Department.
Salem Lakes is requested to respond with a tender for a strucure fire in the 300 block of North Woodland Avenue.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:46 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Antioch Fire Department.
Salem Lakes is requested to respond with a tender for a strucure fire in the 300 block of North Woodland Avenue.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress