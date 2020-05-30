Deputy Friendly Safety Poster Contest uses curbside bike pick-up this year

May 30th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Mary Cananaugh of Trevor-Wilmot School picks up her pick from Deputy Ray Rowe. /Submitted photo

The 35th annual Deputy Friendly Safety Poster Contest was scheduled to take place on March 23, , but with the Covid-19 pandemic, the banquet — where contest winners get their bike prize — was canceled.   

Deputy Friendly Ray Rowe came up with an alternate plan. He scheduled a a “curb side” bike pickup.  Winners and their parents remained in their cars until it was there turn to get a photo and load up the bike.

Out of 1,100 Safety Posters submitted,  40 4th grade students were selected as winners from schools throughout Kenosha County.  Each student received a bike, a helmet and a plaque.

The program is designed to promote kids thinking about being safe. 

