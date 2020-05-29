May 29, 2020 lake test results: All tested lakes safe for swimming

All beaches tested by the Kenosha County Division of Health tested safe for swimming this week.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 300/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL. Wheatland (Lilly Lake) has a policy of posting an advisory for a level of E.coli 235/100 mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Tuesday’s testing results by the Kenosha County Division of Health (unless noted otherwise) were:

Salem Lakes — Silver Lake County Park beach 28 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 11 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri La (220th Ct.) 29 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri La (214th) 10 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 18 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 148 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Boat Launch 50 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 10 E.coli/100 mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 10 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 1 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 3 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA Diving Board 53 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA 21 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park: 13 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille 37 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset 9 E.coli/100 mL; Musial: 35 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George (101st) 31 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George 16 E.coli/100 mL