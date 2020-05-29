Kenosha County COVID-19 update May 29, 2020: 1,152 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,152 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 58 more positives than Thursday. There have been 27 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 7,321 negative test results, a positive rate of 671.9/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 16 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 5 cases

Salem Lakes — 48 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Randall — 7 cases

Twin Lakes — 13 cases

Wheatland — 3 cases

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center on Wednesday announced the finalization of the Kenosha County Kickstart plan. The plan includes gating criteria based on the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Here is the status of meeting the Kenosha County gating criteria on Friday:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 22 (updated weekly):

/Source: Kenosha Division of Health Services Updated weekly – Last updated 5/22/20

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 17,707 positive tests and 233,588 negative tests with 568 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 8,134 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.