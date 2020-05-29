COVID-19 testing coming to Central High School next week

From the Kenosha County Joint Information Center:

The Kenosha County Division of Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site during the week of June 1 at Westosha Central High School in the Village of Paddock Lake.

Anyone ages 5 and up can be tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. No appointment is needed. The cost is free.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will be conducting the tests.

“We thank the National Guard for coming to our community to offer this service,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Expanded testing — as we’re seeing at this site and elsewhere — will help us identify more cases and ultimately keep our community safer from COVID-19.”

The site will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day Monday-Thursday, June 1-4, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6. Tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with results expected within roughly seven days.

Visitors are asked to enter using the east school entrance on Highway 50. Westosha Central High School is located at 24617 75th St.