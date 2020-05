The Sharing Center needs 3,000 cans of soup and a friendly competition between the local high schools is seeking to fill the need.

Soup-er Bowl Saturday, Central vs. Wilmot, will take place May 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the schools. There will be a collection site at each school to see who can bring in the most cans. Any food donations will be taken, but the cans of soup are what counts for points.

Come out and support your school and your community.