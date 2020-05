Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:35 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are rsponding to a report of a possible vehicle fire on I-94.

Per dispatch: Scene is located in the northbound lanes near Highway 165.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m. — Deputies on scene report to responding units through dispatch that scene is just north of the Highway 165 overpass.

UPDATE 5:43 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports one vehicle on fire.