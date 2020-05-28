Units responding for investigation in Wheatland

May 28th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 9:50 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to the 31200 block of 70th Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is for an investigation for a hover board that caught fire inside a residence.

