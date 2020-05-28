Kenosha County COVID-19 update May 28, 2020: 1,094 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,094 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 33 more positives than Wednesday. There have been 25 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 6,846 negative test results, a positive rate of 646.3/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 15 cases

Paddock Lake — 5 cases

Salem Lakes — 47 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 7 cases

Twin Lakes — 13 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 3 cases

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center on Wednesday announced the finalization of the Kenosha County Kickstart plan. The plan includes gating criteria based on the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Here is the status of meeting the Kenosha County gating criteria on Thursday:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 22 (updated weekly):

/Source: Kenosha Division of Health Services Updated weekly – Last updated 5/22/20

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 16,974 positive tests and 220,719 negative tests with 550 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 7,988 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.