A word from our sponsors: Westosha Sports Complex is back open

Westosha Sports Complex is open.
Reopening Westosha Sports Complex Guidelines effective 5/26/2020 as as follows:
We will take everyone’s temperature when entering the facility, if your temperature is 100 degrees or more (CDC Guideline) you will not be allowed in the facility.
Everyone that enters the facility must sign an updated waiver.
Everyone must wash hands upon entering and leaving the facility.
All our employees will be wearing a mask at all times. Clients have the option of wearing a mask, we strongly suggest that they do so when on the concrete areas. If you don’t have a mask, one can be purchased for $1.00 (cash only).
Only the clients that are actually utilizing the tunnels or the simulators will be allowed in the facility; no spectators until further notice.
Clients may check out 1 bucket of balls and 1 tee from the front desk. This is so we can sanitize the balls after use to insure cleanliness for the next client. We do realize that sanitizing the balls will cause them to deteriorate at a faster rate. We are OK with this as we want to insure everyone’s safety and we replace our balls every year anyways.
All equipment will be sanitized after each use, i.e. iron mikes, computers, touchscreens. If we are extremely busy, please bear with us for a few minutes prior to your scheduled time so we can fully clean your tunnel/simulator.
Pitching mounds cannot be moved from tunnel to tunnel. If you need the big mound, make sure you reserve cage 3. Small mounds will be in cages 4, 5 & 6.
No sharing of equipment (i.e. Bats, gloves, helmets) each client must bring their own equipment.
Personal lessons only at this time – there will be no group/team practices until further notice. What is considered a group/team? 3 Kids or more.
If you are sick, stay home. If you have a temperature, stay home. If someone in your house is sick, stay home. If you have allergies and can’t control sneezing, stay home. If you or someone in your house has tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days STAY HOME!!
WSC RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REFUSE SERICE TO ANYONE EXHIBITING SYMPTOMS OR NOT FOLLOWING THE FACILITY GUIDELINES.
Westosha Sports Complex is located at 1215 N Pryor St., Silver Lake. Phone: (262) 885-6110.