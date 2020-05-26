Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Pleasant Prairie

Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue for a crash in the 9400 block of Highway 50 in Pleasant Prairie.
Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page has more info:
Western Kenosha County's news source
