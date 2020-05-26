Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Pleasant Prairie

May 26th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue for a crash in the 9400 block of Highway 50 in Pleasant Prairie.

Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page has more info:

Share4
Tweet
4 Shares

Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives