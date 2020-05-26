Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 26, 2020: 1,010 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,010 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 48 more positives than Friday. There have been 23COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 6,802 negative test results, a positive rate of 598.8/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 13 cases

Paddock Lake — 5 cases

Salem Lakes — 44 cases (3 more than Friday)

Randall — 7 cases

Twin Lakes — 11 cases

Wheatland — 3 cases

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 18 (updated weekly):

/Source: Kenosha Division of Health Services Updated weekly – Last updated 5/22/20

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 15,863 positive tests and 200,874 negative tests with 217 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 7,807 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of Tuesday: