The Fox River remains just above flood stage as its slow march down from a crest last week continues.

At 8 p.m., Tuesday the river was measuring at 11.1 feet at the New Munster gauge. Flood stage is 11 feet.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect.

The current NWS river forecast calls fro the Fox to remain at flood stage until Thursday morning when it may finally slip below 11 feet.