Units responding to report of crash in Twin Lakes

At about 8:13 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a crash on North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.
UPDATE 8:17 p.m. — Traffic being blocked for northbound traffic.
