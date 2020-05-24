Units responding to report of crash in Twin Lakes

May 24th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:13 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a crash on North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE 8:17 p.m. — Traffic being blocked for northbound traffic.

