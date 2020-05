Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:42 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Kenosha County Dive Team units are responding to a report of a possible water emergency on the Fox River in the 400 block of Depot Street in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a person out of a kayak in the water and possibly in distress.

UPDATE 8:48 p.m. — Incident command reports deputy on scene says no one is in distress. Incident command releases responding units except for an engine and an ambulance.