Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 5:03 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Highway JI and W in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: This crash involves a single motorcyclist with the driver injured.
Posted in: Police/fire, Wheatland.
