Units responding for crash in Wheatland

May 24th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:03 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Highway JI and W in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This crash involves a single motorcyclist with the driver injured.

