Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:18 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on Highway JB at Highway 75 in Brighton.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle with a fire in the engine compartment. Flames appear to be out, but there still is smoke.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m. — Fire unit on the scene reports light smoke and no flames. Ambulance returned to station.