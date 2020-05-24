Units responding for burning in Paddock Lake

At about 8:30 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 6700 block of 236th Avenue in Paddock Lake.
UPDATE 8:37 p.m. — Tow truck responding to the scene.
