The Fox River has slipped under 12 feet, but remains over flood stage.

At 7 p.m., the river was measuring at 11.76 feet at the New Munster gauge. Flood stage is 11 feet.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect.

The current NWS river forecast calls for the river to slip under 10.9 feet.

There is a chance of rain every day and night this week until Saturday, says the latest, local NWS weather forecast.