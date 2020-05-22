Units responding for fire in Powers Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:20 p.m., Randall Fire Department, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Town of Wheatland Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a possible fire in the 39300 block of 93rd Street in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reports large amount of smoke believed to be coming from a home.

UPDATE 4:28 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on the scene reports no sign of smoke or flames from exterior.

UPDATE 4:29 p.m. — Units still responding being cleared to return to quarters.

UPDATE 4:39 p.m. — Deputy reports to dispatch that smoke may have come from outdoor wood burner,