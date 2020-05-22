Dog parks, play grounds in Kenosha County parks re-opened

Photo by Bev Lloyd-Roberts via stock.xchng

Dog parks and playgrounds in Kenosha County parks are open again, the county announced Friday.

County parks in Western Kenosha County are: Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake, Silver Lake County Park and Fox River County Park in Salem Lakes and KD Park in Wheatland and Randall.

Two of the county’s dog parks are located in Western Kenosha County, one in Paddock Lake and one in Randall.

Here is a news release from the Department of Public Works & Development Services, Division of Parks:

The Kenosha County Dog Parks are reopening today (Friday), Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins announced. Playgrounds in Kenosha County Parks, which had also been marked as closed, are also opening, Collins said. Both amenities will have signs posted nearby, urging people to use them with caution. “We certainly still want people to be careful when using the dog parks and playgrounds,” Collins said. “Social distancing remains of utmost importance for those who visit our parks.” The dog parks closed in late April in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people and dogs avoid dog parks and other public places where a large number of people gather. Signage now posted at the parks notes that CDC advisory while informing that people can now use the fenced-in, off-leash dog areas at their own risk. The signs ask people to maintain a minimum of six feet of physical distance from others who do not live in the same household, and they remind people to clean up after pets properly.