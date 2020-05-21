Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School recognized as Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School has announced it

has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Gateway. It is one of just 176 middle schools across the U.S. to receive this honor.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12

students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S.

For three years running Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School has been the recipient of this award. Ashley Adams and Christina Nickles lead efforts at Trevor-Wilmot the resulted in the recognition.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Trevor- Wilmot Consolidated Grade School had to meet the following criteria:

Offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade level.

Have more than 50 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 school year.

Have 25 percent of students advancing to high school participate in two or more units.

Have strategies and supports in place that support reasonably proportional

representation, with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender and can support such claims with relevant data.

Through PLTW programs, students develop STEM knowledge as well as in-demand, transportable skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take. PLTW Gateway empowers students to lead their own discovery and uncover a range of paths and possibilities they can look forward to in high school and beyond.

“It is a great honor to recognize Trevor- Wilmot Consolidated Grade School for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on

any career path they choose.”