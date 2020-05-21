Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 20, 2020: 929 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 929 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 26 more positives than Wednesday. There have been 21 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 5,120 negative test results, a positive rate of 547/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 13 cases

Paddock Lake — 4 cases

Salem Lakes — 41 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 7 cases

Twin Lakes — 11 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 3 cases

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 18 (updated weekly):

Source: Kenosha County Division of Health, last updated May 18, 2020

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 13,885 positive tests and 163,328 negative tests with 487 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 7,168 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of Thursday: