Fox River still above flood stage; flood warning in effect

The Fox River is still over a foot above flood stage Thursday evening.

At 6 p.m., the river was measuring at 12.27 feet as measured at the New Munster gauge. Crest for this cycle was at 12.97 feet, reached early Tuesday morning.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect.

The current NWS river forecast calls for the river to continue to recede slowly, ducking under flood stage of 11 feet Monday evening.

Here is video shot by Ben Sieberth of Salem of the area along the river north of Highway 50:

The most likely chance of more rain in the latest, local NWS forecast is later Saturday, Sunday night and Memorial Day.