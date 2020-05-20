Central and Wilmot high schools recognize 2020 seniors in new ways

Caution around spreading COVID-19 has changed school this spring and many of the year end traditions.

In that environment, Westosha Central High School and Wilmot Union High School have come up with new ways to recognize their unique senior Class of 2020.

Staff from Wilmot delivered yard signs to seniors last Friday. At many of the stops they paused to pose for photos with the graduates:

Central had the students come back to campus for a drive-through recognition Wednesday evening.

Students and family members drove along Falcon Way, which was lined with yard signs for every senior. Along the way, staff members cheered on the seniors with greetings, signs and congratulations.

Here’s a video of some highlights: