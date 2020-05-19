Twin Lakes Village Board zeroes in on exterior look of new village hall/community center

The Main Street, village offices, upper level of the building. /Kueny Architects rendering

The Twin Lakes Village Board has come to a consensus on an exterior look for the new village hall.

Over recent months the board has been working through designs with Jon Wallenkamp, of Kueny Architects.

The building will be located on land between Main Street and Lance Drive approximately across the street from the current village hall. The village Board approved buying the land for the building for $84,000 in January after considering four possible sites.

The two-story building will house village offices and a meeting room on the upper floor and a community center on the lower floor. Because of the topography of the site, both levels of the building will have an at grade entrance — the village hall level off Main Street and the Community Center off of Lance Drive. Inside, there will be stairs and an elevator for to travel between floors.

Initial designs by Kueny had a flat roof and metal panels and bricks on the exterior. Board members expressed a preference for a hipped roof and more traditional looking horizontal siding along with the bricks and some stone. An outdoor pergola was added to the Community Center, at the suggestion of board members.

“I really like the way it’s going,” Trustee Kevin Fitzpatrick said at Monday’s regular board meeting.

With the exterior more or less set now, Kueny will turn to more detailed design of the interior, Wallenkamp said, which he will share at future meetings.

The project has a preliminary budget of $1.6 million. The board has been setting aside money for the project and also will be retiring debt this year and in 2023.

The community center, Lance Drive, lower level of the building. /Kueny Architects rendering