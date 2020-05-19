Slow no wake ordered for Powers Lake and Lake Benedict

May 19th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

A slow no wake order is in effect immediately for Lake Benedict and Powers Lake, Randall town Chairman Bob Stoll announced Tuesday.

The order will remain in place until further notice.

