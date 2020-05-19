Slow no wake ordered for Powers Lake and Lake Benedict

A slow no wake order is in effect immediately for Lake Benedict and Powers Lake, Randall town Chairman Bob Stoll announced Tuesday.
The order will remain in place until further notice.
Western Kenosha County's news source
A slow no wake order is in effect immediately for Lake Benedict and Powers Lake, Randall town Chairman Bob Stoll announced Tuesday.
The order will remain in place until further notice.
Posted in: Lake Benedict, lakes, Powers Lake, Randall.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress